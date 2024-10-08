You may have heard of free little libraries but how about free little pantries?

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — It's part of a national movement to help combat food insecurity. The Nebraska Extension Office is funding a state-wide project to provide pantries across the state, including three in the Omaha metro.



It's free, open 24/7 and helping families facing hunger.

"One of the things we try to stock in this one are some kind of single serving snacks"

We spoke with Kelsey Ryan-Simkins with the Nebraska Extension Office in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, who tells us they've been working on this solution to food insecurity since the spring.

"We like to use the slogan 'Take what you need, give what you can,'" said Ryan-Simkins.

According to the nonprofit Feeding America, in Nebraska, 1 in 7 people face hunger including 1 in 5 children.

In Douglas County alone, around 13% of people struggle with this issue.

The Extension Office says the pantries make it easier for people to get food in their neighborhoods.

One mother writing, "Thank you so much for what you do. We can't get to the food bank, but we can get here whenever."

"As we know, food pantries are generally open during set hours. So it's more difficult for people who work or who have children or busy lifestyles to get to a pantry during the times that they're open," said Toni Wilson, a nutrition education program extension assistant.

The Extension Office is using an ARPA grant to fund the state-wide project, providing free little pantries in 10 different counties across the state.

And since this summer, three have been placed in Douglas and Sarpy Counties including this one in Elkhorn.

"I just know all the expenses that come with raising a child and food is a main priority. You always want what's best for your kid and you want them to get the nourishment that they need to grow and prosper", said Christina Schroeder, the leader of the local youth group taking care of the Elkhorn pantry.

If you're interested in helping out with this pantry or others around Omaha you can visit the extension website here.

