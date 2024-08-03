A/C, beer and free Wi-Fi: What Nebraska Brewing Company is doing to help neighbors still without power

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — Many of our neighbors are going on over 48 hours without power, which is why local businesses like Nebraska Brewing Company is offering a sense of relief to those going through a difficult time.



"I'm crocheting and I'm watching Netflix and charging and enjoying and trying to make the best of a rough situation."

The company has been around for 17 years, and the owner tells us they want to give back to the community that's helped build who they are today.

Nebraska Brewing Company tells us they're keeping their doors open to those without power for as long as people need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A/C, beer and free Wi-Fi: All the things you might need if you're still without power following Wednesday’s windstorm. At Nebraska Brewing Company, they're doing what they can to help our neighbors in need.

Mandy Stewart lives in Millard and is still without power.

She's been staying at her house the past two nights but with OPPD saying it could be up to eight days until she gets her power back, she'll be staying at a hotel tonight.

She's here at Nebraska Brewing Company in the meantime to find some relief.

"I'm crocheting and I'm watching Netflix and charging and enjoying and trying to make the best of a rough situation,” said Stewart.

And she’s not the only one.

Katie Suarez, who lives in Benson Gardens needed to find a place to work and bring her dog Oliver.

“Especially for, for me to be able to bring the dog because he's never been to like daycare or anything and it's been stressful, like trying to figure out what to do with him because I can't leave him in the house,” said Suarez.

The company has been around for 17 years, and the owner tells us they want to give back to the community that's helped build who they are today.

“We're getting a lot of love. People are loving it, they just love the break, they love being a part of who we are and what we're trying to do for the community,” said Kim Kavulak, owner of Nebraska Brewing Company.

Along with the A/C, Wi-Fi and beer, free food and coffee from Stories for those in need of a fix.

Nebraska Brewing Company tells us they're keeping their doors open to those without power for as long as people need.