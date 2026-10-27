A historic Papillion landmark reborn: Former public works garage converted into 4 new townhomes

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A historic Papillion landmark is now on the market, with the city's former public works building converted into four new townhomes.

I caught up with developers for a tour as they wrapped up the last finishing touches on the building, which has been transformed from a garage into new homes. We first brought you this story last year.

The redevelopment is one of the City of Papillion's first TIF projects, aimed at boosting economic growth. Jerry Reimer, co-owner of Urban Village Development, said the unique two- and three-bedroom townhomes hope to attract more families to the area while also preserving the historic feel of the building and the downtown neighborhood.

"If you noticed on the outside it still says Papillion Public Works and we actually repainted that and brought it new and shiny. We didn't want to go and cover it up. We wanted to honor this is the Public Works Building," Reimer said.

"We're putting some stone on the building next door here to try and match the stone here and stay with the historic character but there's just some things new construction can't replicate," Reimer said.

Behind the building, Reimer said they are creating a pocket neighborhood that will include a mix of apartment-styled housing.

"What we're doing out back here will be more in the May, June, July time frame (2027). The buildings are smaller so they'll start to finish one then another one, then 4 weeks later so kind of sequentially," Reimer said.

Business owners in downtown Papillion say they're excited for more families to come to the area.

"It's usually pretty empty here so it would be good to see people," Luba Carlson, owner of Kalina Art Studio said.

"Having more people here will make it like a destination rather than a location. That will be very exciting. I cannot wait. I cannot wait to see more people coming just for the sake of being out here and spending time here," Carlson said.

Reimer said two of the units have already been pre-leased. The other two will be available to rent starting November 1st.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.