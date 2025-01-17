A small plane crashed in Sarpy County, near Costco

Plane crash occurred south of 126th and Giles, near Costco.

A small plane went down in Sarpy County just before 5 pm on Thursday. The incident happened south of 126 and Giles, near Costco.

The pilot, an 80-year-old male, was the only occupant in the aircraft. The man told law enforcement we was experiencing mechanical issues at the time.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and La Vista Police Department responded to the incident. They tell KMTV the pilot was transported the pilot to Bergan Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is still determining the cause of the crash.