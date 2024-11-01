Explosion in Bellevue injures three on Halloween night

Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a duplex exploded Halloween night.

Siding, glass, and other fragments from the building were scattered across the parking lot and street near the duplex.

Bellevue Fire Captain Frank Guido, says all three victims we're standing outside the building, near 48th and Robin Drive when it exploded.

"First arriving units got to the scene and they were able to determine that there was only three patients involved. We believe gas is involved at this time. We don't know if it's natural gas or a different gas," said Guido

At this time Guido is unsure of what caused the explosion but says state Fire Marshall's are staring an investigation.