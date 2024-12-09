GIFTS FROM YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Small businesses with unique gifts for the holidays



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As the holidays approach many neighbors may be looking to shop for themselves and their loved one. Here are some local small businesses getting ready for the holiday season:

It’s All About Bees, Ralston:

At it’s all about bees in Ralston, neighbors can find a store full of candles, jams, body care and more all containing bee pollen or honey.

“Everything is all natural and made in house in small batches,” co-owner Wendy Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the most popular products for neighbors are the jams they sell and some of her favorites are ones that come out during this time of the year.

“Apple pie jam, Christmas jam, which is strawberry cranberry, really popular at Christmas time. I love our body care products, especially when it’s so dry out,” she said.

Fletcher said the thing she loves most about her businesses is being able to provide natural products and being a positive impact for her community.



Quirky Candies and Gifts, Plattsmouth:

“We just love what we do,” owner of Quirky Candies and Gifts Rick Gray said.

In downtown Plattsmouth, retired veteran Rick and his wife Gina, have a mix of items in their store like vases, jewelry, cups, candy and more, almost entirely made by them.

“We did not want the typical store, we wanted a place where we can be us and we can make people happy and of course sell the things we make,” Rick said.

The Gray’s can customize most of the items in their store, something they say the customers love.

“We want to make sure that everyone that comes in can find something that they would need,” Gina said.

The Gray’s said they enjoy having their store in Plattsmouth and do it all for the community.



The Gift Niche, Ashland:

Neighbors looking to decorate their homes for the holidays, The Gift Niche in Ashland is one place you can go.

Long time employee Sherri Peterson said she looks forward to this time of year since it gets really busy, not only for the store, but the whole town

“it’s fun, there’s lots of stuff going on in little old Ashland,” she said.

Sherri said she loves to visit with neighbors who come in and give them idea of decorations and gifts. Some favorites in the shop are the household items, children’s toys and of course the decorations.

“You can come in here and find just about anything you could possibly want and hopefully something unique you won’t find somewhere else,” she said.



Neighbors who are looking to decorate for the holidays or want to find something unique for a loved one, local businesses have you covered.