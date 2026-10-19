Hundreds run 5K to honor late Millard West wrestling champion and raise mental health awareness

Hundreds of neighbors laced up their running shoes to honor the memory of Harrell Jackson Jr., a high school athlete who passed two years ago.

Jackson was a state champion in wrestling and attended Millard West High School. His family organized the 5K run, and hundreds of neighbors participated.

His sister, Ahnysia Chrisaman, told me that seeing neighbors come out brought back a lot of emotions, but that she's thankful to be able to honor her brother's memory and raise awareness for mental health.

"It was pretty surreal to see all the people here. I was pretty emotional the day of, because in a month, it is two years of him passing. So it was a pretty emotional time," Christman said.

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