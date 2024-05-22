'I panicked': Woman finds bearded dragon next to donation bin in parking lot

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Donation bins are typically for clothes or household stuff. One woman told me she found a dragon left behind, and not the stuffed animal kind!



The reptile was found by donation bin outside Family Fare in Bellevue

Humane society has been notified about the bearded dragon

Video shows all the insects and animals Krol owns

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

One look inside Victoria Krol's home and you can tell she's an animal lover.

She even surfs Facebook to help find lost animals.

Tuesday, after seeing a post on the Lost Pets of Omaha page, she went to look for a puppy in her neighborhood near 50th and Harrison street.

“And then I see a tank over by the donation bins at Family Fare,” said Krol.

And inside, a bearded dragon.

"A lizard, not the most. Not usually what you'd see when driving around in a parking lot," she said.

"It’s very upsetting. It’s lucky to have someone like Tori to have an eye for something like that,” said her boyfriend.

She knew she couldn't just leave the reptile there.

"I like panicked, jumped out of my car, all my doors are open, getting her in the front seat so I can get him in the back seat and his dirty, dirty tank and yeah he was wet, his tank was wet, he was so cold," said Krol.

Now it’s exploring the home and meeting Krol’s family

Clearly, a good fit.

Joining pet roaches, tarantulas, cats, dogs, and a two small humans.

For now, the bearded dragon will stay someplace safer than next to a donation bin.

The Nebraska Humane Society has been notified, and it's possible the dragon will have a new forever home with the Krol's.