'Nebraskans, look at my record': senator Deb Fischer urges Sarpy County to vote early and in-person

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Senator Deb Fischer along with other local leaders expressed the urgency behind voting— in person and before Tuesday.

In Sarpy County, Senator Fischer and Arkansas Senator, Tom Cotton hosted a "Get Out the Vote Rally".

As the clock ticks closer to election day, Senator Fischer is hitting the trail making sure to get out and connect with her supporters.

She says it's important they know where she stands on the top issues that effect every day Nebraskans.

"So I would just say to Nebraskans, look at my record. You know where I stand. I don't say one thing behind closed doors and another in public. Nebraskans know where I stand, we work together." said Fischer.

Senator Tom Cotton says Senator Fischer is someone that Nebraskans especially rural Nebraskans can relate with.