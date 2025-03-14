Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodPapillion/LaVista/Ralston/Bellevue

Actions

New Westlake Ace Hardware coming to Papillion

Posted

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Warmer weather means its almost time to crank out the lawn mower and garden supplies.

And if you live in Papillion, a new store is coming the the Shadow Lake Towne Center where you’ll be able to stock up on all the tools you might need.

Westlake Ace Hardware will open its eight store in the greater Omaha metro here towards the end of the calendar year.

The new store will feature 18,000 square feet of retail space and have a number of specialty departments selling some of shoppers favorite brands.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood