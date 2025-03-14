New Westlake Ace Hardware coming to Papillion

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Warmer weather means its almost time to crank out the lawn mower and garden supplies.

And if you live in Papillion, a new store is coming the the Shadow Lake Towne Center where you’ll be able to stock up on all the tools you might need.

Westlake Ace Hardware will open its eight store in the greater Omaha metro here towards the end of the calendar year.

The new store will feature 18,000 square feet of retail space and have a number of specialty departments selling some of shoppers favorite brands.