Raising money for Lift Up Sarpy County with the second annual Sarpy County Slugfest

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Who will be champion? At Werner Park, neighbors are here to cheer on first responders as they compete in the second Sarpy County Slugfest.

This two-day softball tournament is a family-friendly event all to benefit Lift Up Sarpy County.

the organization helps struggling families impacted by mental health, food insecurity, housing and access to education.

"And sometimes it’s just giving them that one lift up to get to the next month cause maybe it, you know the tire went flat on the car this month and you had an extra repair bill, so you just need that little extra to get by. And then there's others that have more of a long-term need and so we do coaching and case management with them,” said Tanya Gifford, the executive director of Lift Up Sarpy County.

The fundraiser is a fun way to bring different law enforcement agencies in the county together.

This year, nine teams participated with Bellevue Fire and Offut Security making it to the championship with Bellevue Fire coming out as the winner.

The winner goes home with a trophy and of course bragging rights until next year.