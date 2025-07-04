Ralston residents beat the heat at early Independence Day celebration

Ralston neighbors kicked off their Fourth of July celebrations a day early, gathering at the Granary for pie, music, and community festivities despite the scorching July temperatures.

"Hopefully the sun goes down here pretty quick," said Nikki Coash, a lifelong Ralston resident.

As temperatures climbed, attendees found creative ways to stay cool in the summer heat.

"The only way to stay cool at Bushwhackers is to grab a cold one," said Nick Johnson.

"It was nice earlier in the week, and then now it's gotten really hot, but we got some shade here and it's comfortable," said Jim Lund.

This marks Ralston's 65th Independence Day celebration, featuring performances by the Nebraska Wind Symphony, a community dance, and a fireworks display.

"We are just out here celebrating the 4th of July, America's holiday," Johnson said.

"It's the best ever. We already have our spot for the parade," Coash said.

Attendees appreciated the community-focused entertainment options available to all residents.

"It's great that they put on a free concert like this, really great music. Big band music, patriotic music, and it's just a fun way to start the 4th of July weekend," Lund said.

For Coash, who grew up in Ralston and raised her children there, the celebration represents a cherished tradition that spans generations.

"This is what we do on the 4th of July, so we're trying to participate with our grandkids, kids and grandkids, and our friends and just to have as much fun as we can," Coash said.

Ralston's Independence Day parade begins Friday at 10 a.m.

