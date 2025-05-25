Scouts and volunteers honor veterans ahead of Memorial Day

Community members and scouts placed flags on veterans' graves at St. John’s Cemetery.

Troop 76 has upheld this tradition for 25 years as a show of respect and gratitude.

Volunteers are welcome to help remove the flags on Monday at 4:00 p.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Bellevue.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nebraska scouts and local volunteers are making an impact in Bellevue—honoring U.S. military veterans and preserving their legacies with heartfelt action.

Neighbors of all ages from across the Omaha area gathered at St. John’s Cemetery to place American flags on the headstones of service members who gave their lives for the country. The annual event, held ahead of Memorial Day, is a cherished tradition for many, especially the scouts of Troop 76.

Scoutmaster Brian Lee emphasized how important service is to the scouts—and how meaningful it is to keep this tradition alive alongside the community.

“The men and women that have served this country are incredibly deserving of that respect and that honor, so to come out here every year, for the last 25 years and honor them in that way... is the least we can do,” Lee said.

If you weren’t able to help with placing the flags, there’s still an opportunity to participate. Volunteers are invited to help remove the flags on Monday at 4:00 p.m. at St. John’s Cemetery in Bellevue.

