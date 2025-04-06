SIDE HUSTLES: Why more millennials are embracing multiple jobs for financial freedom

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Workers at Twisted Vine are putting in 15+ hours a week on top of their full-time jobs to reduce financial stress. A new survey highlights that many take on side hustles for this reason and more.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In a recent survey taken by Academized.com, 2,500 millennials nationwide were asked if they have a side hustle. Fifty-two percent responded with yes. It’s a growing trend that can be seen right here at Twisted Vine, a bar in Papillion, where almost every worker is part-time.

Whether it's rent, groceries, gas, or fun money, workers here like Ashten Arkfeld are putting in 15-20 hours a week on top of their full-time jobs to live the life they want.

"It's exhausting to work multiple jobs, but there's really no other option I have for myself at this time,” said Arkfeld.

On top of working here, Ashten is a fourth-grade teacher who also MC's music bingo events on the side.

"I've known many people, specifically in my career, who've taught for many, many years and they've always had a side job just to bridge the gaps, and I foresee this being a long-term solution,” said Arkfeld.

The survey taken by Academized.com found that 41% of respondents had a part-time job to reduce financial stress, but Madison Suski says it's about more than just the money.

"I love being in insurance and selling insurance, but it doesn't give me that fulfillment necessarily of engaging with people, you know, being in a fun environment,” said Suski.

The survey found that the number one reason people said they have a side hustle is to save money, and next is to pursue personal interests.

For Avery Piper, another music bingo MC, the fun has paid off to help him and his wife remodel their entire kitchen.

"Not that our full-time jobs couldn't have done that, but music bingo made it way easier to afford some of the things we wanted,” said Piper.

For Terrance Gawith, he wants to be able to treat his family without having the guilt of spending too much.

"I haven't had a vacation in a while because everything's expensive, and so I want to take a vacation. I've got a week booked out for Estes Park coming up, so I'm hoping to make that happen,” said Gawith.

With side hustles becoming more mainstream, the survey shares that 58% of respondents plan on keeping multiple jobs long-term, and the workers I talked to couldn't recommend it more.

"I would be that much further along if I had started earlier, right? So just do it and have fun with it,” said Gawith.

"It's a little bit of time to commit to, but in the long run, it's absolutely worth it,” said Piper.