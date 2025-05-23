Supporting veterans: La Vista's Hometown Heroes Ceremony honors fallen soldiers from Sarpy County

Ann Guy attended the ceremony, and she reflected on her uncle, a POW in World War II, and a friend lost in Iraq.

The event emphasized supporting veterans and remembering their sacrifices.

The names of Sarpy County veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice were read, and respects were paid with the laying of a memorial wreath.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

La Vista's Hometown Heroes ceremony is the start of Memorial Day Weekend, a time when many neighbors remember those who died for our Country.

Ann Guy attended the ceremony; she served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Thursday was an emotional night for Guy. Her uncle was a prisoner of war in World War II, and his body was never recovered. She also lost a close friend who served in Iraq.

“I'm hoping someday that maybe my uncle will be returned home to us. It's important to support the businesses and organizations that take care of our veterans and, ultimately, work to bring them home. Overall, it is tough," said Guy.

La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig said he is honored to celebrate Memorial Day as not only a day of remembrance but also a day of healing and support.

