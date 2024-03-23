A bakery has big plans to renovate after receiving a state fund award

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - The International Bakery in South Omaha plans to expand and hire almost 40 new employees. The generational bakery owner says they're funding a portion of the project with $500,000 they received through state.



The $2 million dollar project is partially funded by NSORG.

Video shows areas to be renovated.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A bakery on the corner P and South 24th street is poised to renovate after the state awarded them half a million dollars. The generational store owner says its an opportunity to turn his dreams into a reality.

South Omaha is a melting pot of many different cultures.

International Bakery is a sweet example , a place they craft traditional pastries such as pan dulce.

"Were a business that, we've been open 20 years now," says store owner Gabriel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez' parents bought the bakery in 2003.

And its looked the same ever since.

Its something i was kind of like born into , because even as a kid i used to help my parents out in their jobs," he says.

Now that he and his wife own it, they want to make it their own.

They say its always busy, and can be a challenge to handle with limited space.

The plan is to renovate the entire building, inside and outside.

"That right there is a storefront, its meant to be a storefront, but we cant use it because of the challenges we have with the wall." he says.

Rodriguez plans to renovate are coming to fruition

The bakery was awarded $500,000 dollars from the North and South Omaha recovery grant fund.

The grant aims to help small businesses innovate after COVID-19, Rodriguez is an example.

This is a great example of the space that's not being utilized.

Rodriguez plans to use the money for his $2 million dollar project.

But more space means more people.

"I think were planning to create 40 additional jobs, which I think is double than what we have right now," he says.

It's the opportunity Rodriguez was waiting for.

"We've been on the works of trying to renovate and trying to re-structure our business for several years now, this is a huge push to make it as reality," says Rodriguez.

And with some help, its possible.

"Its special you know, I'm happy and excited about keeping it alive," he says.

Rodriguez says the plan is to start construction by the end of the year.