A South Omaha project scaled back; How this impacts Deer Park neighbors

In South Omaha just between 480 and the Union Pacific railroad is an area that used to have a few homes in it. Now, only two. Neighbors in the surrounding area of Deer Park were told this was going to be a huge commercial development, but plans have changed.

It was called 'The Intersections' a project that was originally going to transform this 25-acre heavy-industrial area into a multimillion-dollar commercial development.

While that's no more the developer, Community Health Development Partners, is moving forward with a smaller scale project.

Located on 28th Avenue near Deer Park Boulevard, new plans for this nearly 2-acre area, would include three buildings designated for contracting companies.

City Councilman Ron Hug says it's something the community needs.

"There is an abundance of small businesses in my district who are basically working on their van, working on their truck, working out of their garage, who need a place to grow,” said Hug.

Right now, the area is zoned for residential development. Community Health Partners has already acquired a few of the lots here and will need to re-zone to heavy-industrial to be consistent with the surrounding area and the city of Omaha’s Master Plan.

But not every lot has been sold. One is vacant and nearby is where neighbor Eleanor Baysinger and her sister still live.

I mean, do you know what they're doing now with it?

"Well, no, not really anymore,” said Baysinger.

Baysinger says she doesn't want her land torn up.

But in the planning board document related to the rezone request, it says, "this is an area that had a number of single-family homes, many of which have been demolished or are in the process of being demolished."

Baysinger says developers do want to buy her property, but she isn't being forced out. At least for now.

Are you guys considering leaving or do you want to stay?

"Well, after all this, I think we want to stay,” said Baysinger.