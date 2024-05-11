'A taste of South Omaha': Families come together for Cinco de Mayo festival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A festival celebrating Latino cultures is growing. Neighbors can enjoy more food, rides, and entertainment at this year's Cinco de Mayo Omaha festival along 24th South street.



Event organizer hopes to ensure safety with more security at every entrance

Video shows vendors and volunteers preparing for this celebratory weekend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Cinco de Mayo festival along 24th street is back, the family friendly event runs through Sunday.

Marcos Mora organizes the event.

"A lot more food, lots more comida you know, lots of different types of food so we don't have a lot more food vendors this year" says Mora.

"What we're hoping is though, one is get a taste of South Omaha, right with the food, but the other thing is just the culture." he says.

The three-mile-long production runs L to P street, it's one of South Omaha's largest events.

A place where new visitors like Dawn Brunette can learn from others with different backgrounds.

"Great great opportunity to connect with people from Latino cultures, and have a lot of fun at the same time," says Brunette

"The food smells amazing, they're just getting started, but it smells amazing," she says.

This year, you'll see more security.

One security guard says, "Last year the setup was a little bit different, this year they made a lot of changes to the setup."

Changes like adding officers and security guards on each street crossing South 24th street.

"We definitely take that serious so yeah, we have a big security team and they're at all the different entrances are all the different areas and really trying to secure the perimeter," says Mora.