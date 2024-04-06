Building wealth: Non-profit teaches homeowners how to pass down real estate

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Building generational wealth, one house at a time. Habitat for Humanity Omaha is teaching South Omaha neighbors how they can help their families for years to come.



Non-profit helps teach South Omaha homeowners how to secure their home.

Event leaders say they hope to host more bilingual clinics

The clinic is at the Livestock exchange building on Sunday from 11:00AM-4:30pm

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Passing down properties to the next generation is one way to build wealth. One non-profit is hosting a free bilingual clinic for South Omaha homeowners for the very first time at the Livestock Exchange building in South Omaha.

Habitat for Humanity is behind the event. The organization helps provide solutions for current and future homeowners.

In the last year, they've helped 157 families through transfer of deed on death clinics, it resulted in a total of $26.6 million dollars in property value.

Now, they're hoping to reach more South Omaha neighbors with a bilingual clinic.

The event is on Sunday at Livestock exchange building on South Omaha . Its from 11:00- 4:30 pm, but you must register to attend.

Event leaders say they're expecting around 80 homeowners. Staff say they're hoping to host more.