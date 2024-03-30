Church members in South Omaha live out stations of the cross on Good Friday

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) -



Video shows church members live out the stations of the cross.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Its Good Friday, a time Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. In South Omaha, community members mark the day with a living passion that played out on S 24th street.

Church members spent Friday their morning rehearsing lines, tuning instruments, and getting last minute fittings in preparation for the walk through their neighborhood.

Anna Rodriguez organizes the event, and this year her son is playing Jesus Christ; others are church members.

Rodriguez says everyone commits to rehearse during the lent season.

"Everyone gives up their time in such a special way, we practice 40 days, everyone is so dedicated," she says.

She tells me events like these leave an emotional impact.

The parish now prepares for large crowds expected for Easter mass on Sunday.