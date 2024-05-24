City project aims to help local programs who serve young skaters

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Summer is here! There's a major transformation underway at Lynch Park on South 20th and Martha street to attract more skaters, with a new park; Which means programs to help local kids can expand.



City allocates $150,000 to upkeep Lynch Park and expand skate area

Take a look at Kylan Elliot-Magness' skaetboarding skills in video

SkateFest summer programs begin in June

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Kylan Elliot Magness is 11-years-old. He goes to Nathan Hale Middle School in North Omaha and during the summertime he's at Roberts Park, skating.

He's part of SkateFest's programs that teach youth ages 8-25 skills like leadership, and how to ride.

"You gotta go through it and sometimes you might get injured and stuff so it may take a couple times to get through it, and when you recovering stuff you'll be able to success through that," said Elliot-Magness.

Blake Harris started SkateFest a few years ago.

"When Kyle first started here at Roberts last year, he couldn't even ride the skateboard, he was really nervous on the skateboard. He had to have his dad out helping him in order to do it, and now he's going down the ramps. He's doing different tricks, he brags about all the tricks he can do," said Harris

His goal? To help local kids as they push and grind toward their dreams.

"Because of that I want people to help me too, so I can become that because my dad, I want to make my dad proud to become a pro skateboarder and stuff to show him how good I am," said Elliot-Magness.

In the last year, SkateFest has kicked into high gear.

"It grew and grew and grew, the demand started going through the roof and we are now at 20 schools," said Harris.

He tells me one of the challenges is access to skate parks.

To help all skaters, the City of Omaha allocated $150,000 to improve Lynch Park in South Omaha, just one park SkateFest uses.

"Oh its fun, and I love how I can learn and stuff and a lot of people can too, said Elliot-Magness."

And a place we could all learn lessons on and off the board.

Construction has started at Lynch Park and will be closed to the public for the next two years.