Community joins forces for Blue Bucket Project's winter flash trash mob

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Typically done every Saturday from spring through fall, the nice weather called for an opportunity to bring neighbors together for a cleanup event on the South Omaha trail.



A group of 16 volunteers showed up to clean 25 plus bags of trash in just an hour.

Blue Bucket Project volunteers share why cleaning up litter is so important for the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a beautiful day to pick up trash and here on the South Omaha Trail, these 25 plus bags of waste are the result of work done by our neighbors with The Blue Bucket Project.

When you show up to one of these flash trash mobs, put on by the nonprofit The Blue Bucket Project, you'll grab a bucket, a grabber and get to work for an hour cleaning up our community.

Typically done every Saturday from the spring through fall, founder Cindy Tefft decided Sunday was an extra opportunity to get out and make a difference.

"Our country is going through some upheaval, and people are upset and so this is a chance for everybody to go get away from social media, get outside, breathe some fresh air, and it's a really beautiful day for February 2nd,” said Tefft.

A beautiful day revisiting a spot the Blue Bucket volunteers have cleaned up before.

"We go by the trash all the time. Cars go by it. This ditch, for instance, really catches from the wind,” said Tefft.

"We are bikers, so we see this trash all the time when we when we ride on the trail, so we know this is a bad spot. It's just one of those catch all’s,” said Nancy Kelly, a board member with The Blue Bucket Project.

Cleaning up our trails, so people like Nancy and Ricky can continue enjoying them.

"I'm in an actual like a one-wheel group and we, we do from, we start at the field club trail, we come all the way down here and go all the way to Aksarben Village and we do like a whole hangout day just riding around on these trails, so why not take care of them,” said Ricky Murphy, a volunteer.

If you’d like to join a cleanup, you can visit Bluebucketprojectomaha.com for more information.