Families struggle to make ends meet after food bank closes a few days

(KMTV) OMAHA, Neb



Video shows mom picking coat for one year old

Volunteers sort clothes donated through drive

Pastor Salifou says people can donate online if Heartland closes

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Warm coats are important as volunteers sort the donations given through the drive at Heartland Hope Mission. We got a first hand look at how the weather affects donations.

Coats are flying off the racks at heartland hope mission as temperature drops and the need grows. Bad weather forced the center to close a few times last week, which meant people in need had fewer days to get a coat.

Mom Marleni Morales was worried about heartland closing for too long.

"I was worried it closed, because you can't go out when it gets cold, and coming here it helps make ends meet," says Morales. She made it her mission to get a coat for her one year old.

Pastor Chelsea Salifou says the demand for coats has skyrocketed. Volunteers like Larry Larsen are picking up donation barrels located at Godfather's pizzeria's as soon as they fill up.

The kindness of neighbors, keeping Marleni and her baby warm. Not every little one is excited to get a new coat, but mom knows it'll make a big difference.

Salifou says the center only closes when its unsafe to travel, but people can still donate online.