Family friendly event celebrating diversity at South Omaha

Festival is at Upland Park on June 1st from 4-10PM

I'm South Omaha neighborhood reporter Maria Osnaya at Upland park on South 32nd and Jefferson street where there's a free event celebrating diversity through live music, face painting, food, and entertainment.

The family friendly event, "Global Sounds" takes place here at Upland park.

It's where neighbors can expect to see performances from some who were even nominated for grammies

Families can also take part in free face painting, and enjoy some food

Omaha performing arts and canopy south are behind the event and they tell me the music lineup has something for everyone---

From latin jazz, modern cumbia, to country and rock.

The event runs on saturday june first from 4:00pm-10:00pm. To wrap up the event, there will be a firework show at 10:00pm

Tag: for the full schedule of global sounds, visit canopysouth.Org or find it on 3newsnow.Com. At upland park, im maria osnaya, your south omaha neighborhood reporter.

