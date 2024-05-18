Five people in arrested in connection to South Omaha Cinco De Mayo shooting

Two adults and three minors have been booked in connection to the shooting

A teen was shot through the leg on Sunday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We have an update on the shooting that happened near the Cinco De Mayo celebration, two men and three minors were arrested in connection to the shooting.

A teen was shot in his upper right thigh; we met with their family on Monday,they have asked to remain anonymous. But, tell us this isn't the first time one of their children has been targeted. They say another one of their children is involved in a gang.

Victim's dad:

"Han dado varias hueltas en la casa, le digo que hace 5,4 meces fueron y tiraron mas balasos."

"The've roamed the house many times, and I'm telling you five or four months ago they went and opened fire."

Two 16-year-olds were booked into Douglas County Youth Center for 1st degree assault, use of a weapon (gun) to commit a felony and shooting at an occupied dwelling.

The other minor, a 17-year-old, was booked into Douglas County Youth Center for accessory to a felony.

20 year-old Jerry Bernal-Mejia was booked for accessory to a felony and Possession With Intent to Deliver (PWID) marijuana.

18-year-old Luis Contreras-Gallardo was booked for Felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators say the located the juveniles and the discarded firearm shortly after the shooting.