Half a century of building community: Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha celebrates 50 years

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —



The Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha is celebrating their 50th anniversary with a special church service and guest.

Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson, former global church leader for the MCC denomination traveled from Florida to be a part of the service.

The Omaha chapter became the first registered gay organization in Nebraska in 1974.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Half a century of building community, that's the theme of the 50th anniversary of Metropolitan Community Church of Omaha. It's a celebration for the LGBTQ+ faith community honoring the history and legacy of the Omaha church.

The celebration began with a church service with special songs, readings, and guests.

The Omaha chapter is just one of many within the MCC denomination.

Former global church leader, Rev. Nancy Wilson, traveled from Florida to be a part of the service.

"We want to be that example and say that it is possible to be LGBT and a person of faith, and any faith community would be lucky to have LGBT people serving and being a part of it," said Rev. Wilson.

In 1974, the Omaha chapter became the first registered gay organization in Nebraska.

And that's not the only stride the group has made to advocate for its community.

"We were among the first to start the pride parade in Omaha and we were the first gay organization to buy property in our name," said Rev. Joy Simpton, Senior Pastor at MCC of Omaha.

It was also one of the first MCC locations after the founding church opened in Los Angeles in 1968.

With a rich history, comes a special kind of gratitude for its 80 plus members.

"I mean this church means so much to so many people. It has done so much good for so many people," said Errol Waits, MCC of Omaha Treasurer.

To show just how much the church has meant to people over the years - Archives, brought in by the University of Nebraska Omaha, who keep MCC’s records.

That's a half of a century worth of history to help build a better, more welcoming place for the LGBTQ+ community in Omaha.

"We say this is a place where you can heal and get to know God better and not be afraid to be who you are or sit with who you love," said Rev. Simpton.