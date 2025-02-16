Heartland Hope Mission coats in high demand ahead of freezing temperatures

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Staying warm during the winter is something that remains a challenge for many of our neighbors. This week our heartland hope mission coat drive, wrapped up but with frigid temperatures ahead there is still a way to support those without warm winter wear.

On Saturday the heartland hope mission closed due to the weather. However, they are still managing to provide coats to those without. Amanda DeVries, with the heartland hope mission says the demand is high especially for families.. With small children.

"I'll tell you right now the moment volunteers are putting those coats on the shelf, there's a person waiting to take it off the hanger. It's cold, when its come people need things to keep them warm especially kids that growing so last years usually doesn't fit them this year." said DeVries.

We want to thank our viewers for donating to this cause. The Heartland Hope Mission was able to provide over 2,000, and hundreds of hats, gloves, blankets and scarfs.

If you missed the chance to donate, you can still drop off new or gently used coats at the Heartland Hope Mission in south Omaha and west Omaha.

