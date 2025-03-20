Henry Doorly Zoo roars to the top: #1 Zoo in America for the third year in a row

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, where for the third year in a row, it's being recognized as the #1 zoo in America. The zoo claimed the top national honor in the 2025 USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

"The love and dedication that we receive from our community and our staff is what sets us apart. We are able to offer these wonderful, unique experiences for our guests," said Jacey Kallsen with the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

This year marks the fifth time the zoo has been recognized for having the best safari park, the first time for best zoo membership, the sixth time for best zoo exhibit and second time for the Desert Dome and the third time for best zoo overall.

In Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

