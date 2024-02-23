High Fashion by High Schoolers: Local students walk for opening night during Omaha Fashion Week

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — On the runway strutting towards their dreams, some college and high school students model their own creations during Omaha Fashion Week's opener, "Student Night."



Student night is on the first night of Omaha Fashion Week.

Video shows students who walked during student night.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

High fashion by high schoolers. Some of the designers at Omaha Fashion Week have creations that start, in a classroom.

It's student night at Omaha Fashion Week. Featuring college and high school students walking the runway.

Omaha South senior Mercedes Miller is in the lineup, showcasing a creation of her own.

"It was just like a major confidence boost and gave me a chance to show off the work that I've worked so hard on put so many hours into it," says Miller.

Student night is an opportunity for aspiring designers to learn from the pros, and get a taste of the spotlight.

Miller and her classmates have poured hours and hours into their projects.

"As soon as you start sewing and are really working with the fabric, that's when you really start envisioning what you've created," she says.

That vision, started in class at Omaha South High School. "And that's when i heard this school had a fashion program," says Miller.

The school district offers pathways programs for students, to dive into their passions and take courses designed to help them land jobs in a specific field.

And as she learns all she can while a student in Omaha, Miller is dreaming of how her designs can help the world—by creating sustainable fashion to reduce clothes in the landfill.

"So many clothes and fabrics that are already created and are just going to waste," she says.

Now, she's focused on not wasting a moment of this opportunity. And is working hard to return as a college student.

"Hopefully come back next year for University of Lincoln or something" says Miller.

Miller is just an example of teens who caught a glimpse at their future. She hopes her story inspires others to keep pushing toward their dream.