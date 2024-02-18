How volunteers get ready for fish fries at local churches

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Volunteers at local church prepare almost 1,000 potatoes days before fish fry. They say it takes them less than two hours, but this is the time they feel happiest, working together.



Volunteers only work on prepping potatoes before the fish fry.

Volunteers say they expect to serve over 1400 plates on Friday.

Holy Ghost church in South Omaha starts serving dinners from 4-8pm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An event many volunteers look forward to and requires many days of preparation, fish fries. One volunteer says he’s excited to work with others for an event like this every year.

“I enjoy it, i look forward, i get up in the morning … we come on wednesday put the product away, thursday we come and i cant wait till 3 o clock,” says Mike Makara.

Makara has been volunteering at Holy Ghost for almost 30 years and says the other volunteers are like family.

Volunteers met on Wednesday to prep the potatoes for tomorrows event.

Between everyone they wash, dry, and wrap over 1000 potatoes in less than two hours.

They told me they're excited to see the outcome for fish fry Friday.