'Its a problem every year': Neighbors frustrated trash pickup takes 3 weeks

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV)—-



Neighbors are frustrated it took 3 weeks for trash to be picked up

Video shows whose in charge of public alley maintenance

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rosalinda Ibarra has lives in this part of South Omaha for 17 years. In that time she has seen the same problem over and over.

“Its a problem that we get every year, we get forgotten, or the alley gets forgotten that there is trash back there too,” she says.

Here is the issue, her and her neighbor's trash has piled up. They tell me it hasn’t been picked up in weeks. I really have no other place to take it, I don’t even know where else to take it, so i just let it pile up in the corner of the backyard,” she says.

So, I went in search of answers.

An FCC crew working this area told me this alley is so steep, narrow, and slippery that some drivers avoid it because they don’t want to damage neighbor’s property.

The city’s street’s department said that it’s the city’s responsibility to maintain public alleyways. "Yes if its a public alley, then Public Works is responsible for the maintenance of it," they said.

Omaha’s solid wasteline said it’s FCC who is responsible to collecting trash within a reasonable time frame, even if there is ice and snow.

My experience tracking down answers was the same as Rosalinda’s.

"And he tells me hey can you call, i already did, were back and forth trying to get them to do something about it,” she says.

Late Monday afternoon, after days of calls by neighbors and hours of calls by me, a truck finally made it up the alley and picked up this trash.