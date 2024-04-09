'It's frustrating': Neighbors and city leaders saddened to see vandalism in park

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Vandalism, an issue some neighbors in South Omaha and city leaders are saddened to see at neighborhood parks.



Neighbors are fed up to see repetitive vandalism in South Omaha park

Watch the video to see damage in park

City officials are working with Omaha Police on ways to keep area safe



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Trash, graffiti, broken brick walls, and damage to some historical monuments are some of what neighbors see at Mount Vernon Gardens, a park in South Omaha park, just north of Mandan Park.

Laura manning lives in the neighborhood and doesn't like seeing it.

" It gets a little frustrating after we just go around and clean up after everybody and the next week you come, and there's more trash when we have all kinds of trash bins," says Manning.

On Saturday, she was part of a neighborhood clean up group that removed almost 40 bags of litter from the park.

"As we're out cleaning up the trash, we run across the monuments," says Manning.

In addition to the trash, neighbors found monuments knocked over, and their plaques removed.

Josh Pascua is also a park visitor.

"How did someone knock it over, it was standing there, I feel bad because they shouldn't be doing that," Pascua says.

Manning brought it up to the city.

"That would at least show that the city is paying a little attention to our cause," says Manning.

She wants the park to stay a clean, inviting place for families.

"The more people that we get to come in here the less you know people are up to come in to do the bad things, " she says.

I contacted the City of Omaha Parks and Recreation department. A spokesperson told me me vandalism is happening at a lot of parks in Omaha.

"The neighbors should be able to come and enjoy it without be full of litter or people that don't appreciate its pretty flowers and nice walkways," says Manning.

City leaders tell me they're hoping to repair all damages in the park and are working with Omaha Police Department to keep the area safe and clean.