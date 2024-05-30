'It's traumatizing': South Omaha neighbors want city help after fatal collision on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - After a fatal crash at the intersection of South 13th and Bancroft Street on Tuesday, Neighbors are asking for changes at this intersection.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ariana Del Toral works just steps from the spot of a deadly collision between an SUV and a motorcycle.

Her restaurant's security cameras captured the crash.

"I saw a car going into the intersection and the motorcycle just basically went over the car and crashed onto the other side," said Del Toral.

In the years she's worked here, she says she's seen many minor crashes but nothing as serious as what happened Tuesday.

For her, It's taken a toll.

"It can be very like; I don't know like very traumatizing in a way to see that often," said Del Toral.

In 2022 alone, Metropolitan Area Planning Agency reports the annual average daily traffic count here is 20,000 vehicles.

That volume is why Roberto, who lives next to the intersection with his family, only allows his children to play in the backyard.

He and Ariana want the city to put in a traffic light.

“I say that’s why we need a traffic light so that all that traffic can calm down because big accidents could happen,” said Roberto via translation.

"Because I feel like it's very much needed, there's a lot of crashes that sometimes do not go reported and also need to be accounted for," said Del Toral.

They hope a light can make this street safer in the future.

I reached out to Omaha Police Department to ask about this intersection, a spokesperson tells me they've had zero complaints in the area.

Robert Rasmussen of Omaha is the biker killed in that crash. Police say the other driver is a woman from Lincoln.