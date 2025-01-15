Know your rights if you encounter ICE

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Immigration groups and non profits are ready for president-elect Donald Trump to take office on January 20th.

I’m Melissa Wright in South Omaha where organizations are making sure immigrants are prepared for possible raids in their neighborhoods.

The League of United Latin American citizens says they are partnering with a number of organizations, ahead of the trump administration taking office on Monday making sure neighbors know their rights.

“Any executive orders that are signed on day one… we are ready to face that on day one. it's important the community know that there is a force that is backing them up," said Juan Carlos Garcia.

The fear of being deported stems from the president-elect Donald Trump's campaign promise of mass deportations. After the election he told NBC’s Meet the Press that he would even allow legal residents to be deported with undocumented family members.

“I don't want to be breaking up families. so the only way keep them together and you have to send them all back," said Trump.

Juan Carlos Garcia, with LULAC says the organization is also working with the police department, schools, churches and other non-profits.

“To bring peace to the community and let them know that there is a place for them to go” said Carlos-Garcia.

Here’s what LULAC is now telling people: don't be afraid to exercise your right to remain silent. If you are approached at home, you don’t have to open the door asking an officer to serve a warrant through a window, is okay. If you are in public, do as told but do not answer questions around your citizenship or where you are from. If you are at work remain calm and silent and people do not have to help ICE find people who may be at the workplace.

Garcia tells me, right now neighbors should focus on being prepared by having identification at all times and important contacts memorized — one of those contacts should include an immigration attorney.

A LULAC rep tells me, the organization is working on a hot line or a Facebook messenger specifically for rural communities to be able to access help in situations around being deported. In South Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

