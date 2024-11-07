Latino advocates navigate the new reality after Trump wins 55% of male Hispanic voters

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After this election there will be a new way political parties woo Hispanic voters. I’m Melissa Wright in Omaha talking with advocates about how they’ll navigate this new reality.

The League of United Latin American Citizens a national organization aims to protect and advocate for the rights of Latinos. The CEO Juan Proaño says a lot of the canvassing that took place in order to prep the Latino community related to respect and core values when it came to both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

"One of things we heard often was maybe they didn't actually believe that he was going to follow through on the campaign rhetoric. And so that remains to be seen so a lot of folks really believe that you know it was really more to gain national attention or to take control of the narrative." Said Proaño.

According to Edison Resarch, Trump won 55% of Hispanic male voters in 2024, a 19% increase from 2020. And won 46% of Hispanic voters nationwide this past election which was a 14% jump. Another representative with LULAC tells me while they are disheartened by the presidential elect, they will continue to support and advocate to issues in the Latino community.