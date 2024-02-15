Learn more about local family caught in middle of Kansas City chaos

UPDATE 02-15-2024

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha-area family was in Kansas City attending the Chiefs parade when they were caught in the middle of the cha unfolding at Union Station following a deadly shooting.



Paul Contreras, Bellevue, says he tackled a man running through crowd after a shooting at the Chief's Super Bowl parade.

Contreras says arriving officers asked him to cuff the man.

An investigation continues.

Alyssa Contreras was at the parade along with her father and sisters.

“We hear pop pop pop, and since were at a celebration, we all assumed it was fireworks," says Alyssa.

She said they saw a man running through the crowd towards them.

Alyssa said when the man got close, her father Paul Contreras tackled him and held him until police arrived.

“This gentleman hollering at the top of his lungs saying stop him, catch him you know, and i just went into mode,” says Paul.

Alyssa says, “I turned back around to see where my dad is and he just immediately jumps on top of the guy, tackles him, takes him to the ground, immediately another guy comes over jumps on top of him... and I'm yelling, we need cops, we need cops, and so as that happens, it felt like forever, but it was probably just thirty seconds to where cops finally start coming over.”

Paul says arriving officers asked him to cuff the man.

“The one cop handed the cuffs to us, he handed it to the other guy, the other guy handed it back to me," says Paul.

They say police took the man away, and soon the family headed home, where neighbors were excited to greet them.

Paul's neighbor Steve says," Paul just tackled one of them guys that were doing the shooting, i said you gotta be kidding me.”

“You know out of a million some people down there, to know someone that you know, it’s a bad situation,” he says.

“It’s a reaction, I think if you have to think about it, don’t," Paul says.

"He’s a hero, and he should be getting that recognition,” says Alyssa.