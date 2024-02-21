Local foundation is awarding thousands of dollars to non-profits who serve the refugee community

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Non-profits in Omaha who serve refugees in the area can apply for grants to fund ideas and programs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Organizations who focus on helping the refugee community will have a chance to turn their plans into reality.

The Omaha Community Foundation is awarding a total of $165,000 to non-profits in the area who serve refugees.

The pool of money comes from one of five community interest fund.

The foundation will fund programs and ideas that are innovative and help the overall community.

Each grant is between five to 15 grand and the deadline to apply is march 1st.