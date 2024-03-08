"Moving forward" South Omaha advocates announce updates on a project that re-design an old part of town

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — A $50 million dollar project re-design an old part of town into a community space where parents can visit, kids can play, and have a new place to park



Video shows rendering of park and other parts of project.

Construction begins later this year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

South Omaha leaders met Thursday afternoon to announce the progress to a major project coming to south 24 street. The goal is to create an accessible space for families.

The overall initiative is called "Adelante", the project to revitalize an old part of town.

"We really wanted to come something that had some meaning, and for our future, its South Omaha right," said Marcos Mora, vice president of Latino Economic Development Council.

Mora is one key player in the Adelante initiative.

"We're gonna have an amphitheater, we're gonna have concerts, different actiivitoes going on, we're gonna have an area for the kids, where you can come down with the kids, maybe check out a concert, and they can play," said Mora.

The council received ARPA funding for the project, but its total cost is $50 million.

"So it's 50 million, so were halfway there. We've got 25 million, which is enough to kick off, its enough to do the plaza and the parking structure," said Mora.

Mora says the space will help improve events like the Cinco de Mayo parade.

"It's really gonna create a lot of activity and flow, i mean when you look at downtown, you see a lot of people walking of people walking around and doing this and that, it'll be the same thing down here, so it'll be very nice," said Mora.

The ultimate goal is to boost South Omaha's economy and create a vibrant space for people who visit.

"Very emotional, cause this is emotional, this is historic, its historic for the future, like I said, Adelante, were gonna move forward," says Mora.

The plan is to start construction later this year.