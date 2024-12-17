Neighbors and officials address South Omaha rat infestation at town hall meeting

City officials, the Douglas County Health Department and exterminators address the ongoing rat infestation in South Omaha.

New measures to control the rat population include increased waste management and public education.

Residents express concerns over health risks and property damage.

Health department emphasizes the importance of community cooperation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A recycling facility at 39th and D has been the suspected cause of a rat infestation for months. South Omaha City Council Member Ron Hug hosted a meeting where new measures to control the rat population and community cooperation were highlighted as key strategies.

Dale Brown lives three blocks away from NebraskaLand Recycling, the facility assumed to be a root of the issue, he's lived in the neighborhood for 50 years and says he caught a 10 inch rat in his yard.

"I killed five rats and my two or three neighbors have killed probably 20 or trapped them, you know? So we're getting them," said Brown.

The City, Douglas County Health Department, and exterminators working for the facility said they're putting poisonous bait in the sewers and on the recycling centers property. Anthony Flink with Recon Pest Services said rats have been taking the bait since November.

"They're strictly placed throughout the facility in about maybe 20-30 ft apart because they can go from a radius of about 20 to 40 ft for feeding. it shows that there is a high level activity still. But because the bait is gone, it's resulting in dead rats being found in and around the area of the facility," said Flink.

Flink also added that the poison in the bait is not enough to harm neighborhood cats and dogs.

Council Member Hug said he's glad neighbors showed up and asked tough questions. He says the problem will be resolved quicker if the neighborhood communicates with the health department.

"We're gonna keep the dialogue open and we're gonna keep communication because this is a significant issue. This is a significant problem and people care they're interested," said Hug.

The Health Department says NebraskaLand and Recycling's facility should be cleaned up by the end of the month. But, they are unsure how long until the rats will be fully eradicated and are asking neighbors to report any sightings of rats dead or alive so that they can get a better handle on where the rats might be attempting to keep warm.

The county also advised residents to throw dead rats away in plastic bags.

According to the county website to help avoid a rodent infestation:

