Neighbors dreaming of being successful entrepreneurs

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Starting a small business without a solid foundation can be a challenge in sustaining it. Some Latino neighbors are taking the steps to securing their success and provide financial freedom for their family.



12% of small businesses in Nebraska are minority owned

Video shows Suarez passion in crafting paper flowers

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Maria Suarez keeps busy as a mom, insurance agent, and caring for her parents.

When she's free you'll find her in this enclosed porch, aka her work space.

"I started creating paper flowers and i became in love with them," she says.

Creating paper flowers started as a hobby.

"My first flower took forever," says Suarez.

After hours of learning and planning, its her plan for a small business, she hopes it will be a path to financial freedom.

"It was just for me to be able to do something in the future in case something happened, I want to be more secure be able to do something with my hands to be able to help my kids and to help my family," she says.

Suarez knows the struggle of making ends meet.

Back in Mexico I remember a girl from the wealthy family was eating an apple, and I didn't have the money for one, and I left crying, it just broke my heart," says Suarez.

The U.S Census Bureau says 12 percent of small businesses in Nebraska are minority owned.

Suarez is hoping to succeed by taking free programs at the consulate of Mexico; designed to help minority owners succeed.

"I'm like the shy person so I didn't know how to talk to a person like 'oh this is what I do this and that,' so that class really helped me," she says.

It's the push Suarez needed to perfect her craft.

"After I didn't have enough to buy an apple, now I'm here," she says.

Suarez is just an example of how minorities who want to start a small business can take advantage of the free tools and programs in Omaha.