New bridge showing signs of damage after just a few months

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Signs of damage on a bridge in South Omaha why this is happening after just a few months.



Video shows the peeling parts of bridge

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some neighbors are disappointed to see the new bridge on 42nd street near I-80 is falling apart.

The bridge opened back up in December after closing down for construction that lasted over a year.

Now, it's at it's full use and after just a few months, the Northbound lane is peeling.

Neighbors like Chris Wright expected more.

"And i just think the tax money we pay in this state, i think things should be done right," says Wright.

The City Streets Department says this damage is likely happening when a polymer coating fails and comes off the road. Right now there is no timeline to fix it, but the bridge is still safe to drive on.