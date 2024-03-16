Watch Now
New bridge showing signs of damage after just a few months

The 42nd street bridge re-opened in December after closing for construction that lasted over a year
Posted at 10:27 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 23:27:38-04

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - Signs of damage on a bridge in South Omaha why this is happening after just a few months.

Some neighbors are disappointed to see the new bridge on 42nd street near I-80 is falling apart.

The bridge opened back up in December after closing down for construction that lasted over a year.

Now, it's at it's full use and after just a few months, the Northbound lane is peeling.

Neighbors like Chris Wright expected more.

"And i just think the tax money we pay in this state, i think things should be done right," says Wright.

The City Streets Department says this damage is likely happening when a polymer coating fails and comes off the road. Right now there is no timeline to fix it, but the bridge is still safe to drive on.

