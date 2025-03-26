New information on 30th and Q Street crashes emerge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We're getting new information from investigators about the two separate car crashes that happened here on Saturday night in this pit that's now been filled at 30th and Q.

The Omaha Police Department says the deadly crash involving a black Ford Fusion with 44-year-old Francisco Hernandez Martinez occurred on March 22 around 8:20 p.m. but went unreported. OPD tells us this information was later discovered from security cameras at a nearby business.

Two hours after this crash, officers responded to a second crash around 10:30 p.m. involving a Nissan Altima. That driver was not injured and was processed for a DUI.

On Tuesday, the pit was filled, and crews were out working on the road towards 30th Street.

We reached out to M.U.D. for an update, and they said there is none at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information, they are urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP.