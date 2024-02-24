Old building gets new purpose: Omaha Neighbors excited for new development

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Neighbors in Omaha are excited to see changes in their backyard. A local nonprofit plans to expand and revive an old building that's been abandoned for years.



The project is north of Upland Park and across the Kroc Center in South Omaha.

Canopy South, who leads the project, says it plans for it to be done in April.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Plans to revive an old building embedded in the neighborhood to help broaden access in the community. Some neighbors feel excited to see a change like this in their backyard.

Staff are working hard near Highland Park.

Canopy South is expanding this building into office space everyone can use.

While the nonprofit is taking up half of it, other organizations and neighbors can too.

The 1.8 million dollar effort to give this old building, a purpose and communal space for neighbors.

Vicky Rubalcava lives down the street. "To turn a place that was dead into something alive for a lot of years and I'm proud of that."

Rubalcava says it'll help keep the neighborhood cleaner.

"With this project, someone will not think once or twice, but three times before they vandalize it," she says.

And for someone who's been living here for ten years, it's progress.

"We don't have things like this in South Omaha, and for them to use the space for something like this, what can i say, thank you on behalf of everyone," says Rubalcava

And the best part of it all, "It's free and, well, I can't wait to go and use it," she says.

Canopy South told me this is their effort to stay within the heart of South Omaha while they work on many of the projects they're leading. They're hoping to finish construction of this project by the end of April.