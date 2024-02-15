Omaha family caught in the middle of chaos in Kansas City

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We have learned an Omaha family was in the middle of all the chaos in Kansas City.

Alyssa Contreras was at the parade along with her father and sisters. She said they saw the man identified as the shooter running through the crowd towards them.

Alyssa said when the man got close, her father tackled him and held him until police arrived.

"There was no moment or time to think," Contreras said. "We saw it all happening. It was fight or flight and obviously he fought."

“It was such a shock," she said. "It’s a scary experience. You see it all around the world. It's more scary when its right in front of you."

Alyssa said thankfully they are okay. They are all on their way back to Omaha after talking to police at the parade.

