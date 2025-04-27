Omaha mayoral candidates rally support in South Omaha ahead of Election Day

Mayor Jean Stothert highlighted her leadership experience, commitment to public safety, and plans for economic growth.

John Ewing Jr. focused on improving housing conditions, expanding public transit, and fixing potholes citywide.

Both candidates participated in a mayoral forum at the Goodwill Training Center following their South Omaha visits.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The mayoral election is just 16 days away, and both candidates — incumbent Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing Jr. — are making their rounds across the city. On Saturday, both made campaign stops in South Omaha.

Mayor Stothert met with neighbors in the South Omaha business district, sharing her vision for the city's future.

"My number one responsibility is keeping you all safe— the second one is managing the budget keep taxes as low as we can afford to live here as economic development and jobs, we wanna make sure we have enough high paying good jobs all over Omaha and the last one is improving the tax paper experience," said Stothert.

She also highlighted her 12 years of leadership experience.

"I think you all know when I say something I mean it I'm never I never lie to you, I never say things that we don't mean and I think that's so important to continue on with the leadership that we have now that you know when you can trust," said Stothert.

Just an hour and a half later, John Ewing Jr. spoke to a nearby crowd, focusing on economic development, jobs, public transit, and affordable housing — especially in North and South Omaha.

"We have far too many people that are living in substandard places like city view, former legacy crossings, OHA and places like that— that are not fit for human habitation we can do better than that," said Ewing.

Ewing also promised to tackle a top community concern: potholes.

During the Mayor’s State of the City address, she said that by the end of 2025, the city could complete about 1,000 miles of road resurfacing, brick street replacement, and concrete replacement.

"It was literally like riding a roller coaster, going up and down dips trying to swerve to avoid the potholes so it's an issue throughout this entire community that we have to fix—that's just a basic quality of life condition," said Ewing.

Both candidates ended their visits in South Omaha with a mayoral forum at the Goodwill Training Center. Early voting begins April 28th. The last day to vote early in person is May 12th. Election Day is May 13th.

