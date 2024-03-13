Neighbors have strong feelings about large housing complex approved for Little Italy

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Neighbors tell City Council members their concerns over $45 million dollar project to build apartments in Little Italy. The city approved the final step to the project on Tuesday.



Video shows project renderings.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Work to build a new housing development in Little Italy will proceed after the City Council approved the final step Tuesday. Omaha neighbors came to tell council members that they're concerned this new project will crowd the streets, and change the style of the neighborhood.

The $45 million dollar project is called "The Nook" and will bring 11 town-home-style buildings and more than 200 housing units to 10th and William Street.

Bluestone Development is behind the project and told City Council today that it would work with neighbors to make sure there are enough parking spaces, but that's just one of the concerns neighbors like Connie Montasero have.

"It seems like they’re always trying to put on a small piece of property, the most horrendous thing they can, to cram more people in, and there’s just isn’t enough parking to do that," says Monastero

Bluestone Developers responded at the meeting.

“We’ve got extra capacity on the streets, we are required to do a bit of dedication for additional street width,” it said.

Montasero says the development will change the style of the neighborhood.

“They simply addressed most of their residents, they’re all vetted and that a lot of them are single, um dwellers, there’s not like two people living in a single unit,” she says.

Developers said they'll keep meeting with neighbors throughout the two years long construction process, and create a website with future plans.

Work is planned to begin this spring.