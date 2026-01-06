Omaha Venezuelans react to Maduro ouster with hope and concern for future

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Members of the Venezuelan community in Omaha are celebrating the removal of Nicolás Maduro from office, but many are waiting to see what the future hold for their home country.

Katrina Markel met with local Venezuelans at their church in the Field Club neighborhood to discuss Maduro's ouster and their hopes for the future.

Trino and Valmore Hernandez, brothers who immigrated to the United States 10 years ago, left Venezuela because it was increasingly hard to find food, run the family business, and feel safe.

"Like leaving your country, you know, it's not just leaving your country; it's your family, your friends, your culture..." Trino Hernandez said.

The brothers were happy to see Maduro removed from office and were amazed watching footage of the operation on television.

"So we were like, wow," Valmore Hernandez said.

"This is real?" Trina added.

"This is real, this is happening. Finally after 20 something years," said Valmore.

While it's hard to find anyone who supports Maduro, many experts worry this action sets a troubling precedent.

Joe Henry, a long-time advocate for the Iowa Latino community, is among those concerned that the United States might interfere further in Latin America.

"Is Brazil next? Is Cuba next? Is Mexico next?" he said.

Creighton University's international law expert, Professor Michael Kelly, explained this action may provide excuses for adversaries to take similar steps.

"The ripple effects of what we do are felt throughout the world," Kelly said, citing the potential that Chinese President Xi could use it as an excuse to instigate regime change in Taiwan.

Henry doesn't believe removing Maduro was done to help everyday Venezuelans. "They need to be aware that this president has never supported refugees from Venezuela. This President Trump he indicated last year that he felt or he viewed refugees from Venezuela as criminals."

In Omaha, the Hernandez brothers urge compassion for immigrants and say, while much remains uncertain, they feel hopeful about the future.

"We keep our hope that it's gonna be better for us, yeah, for the people of Venezuela," Valmore Hernandez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

