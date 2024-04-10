One organization pushes for more diversity in stem careers

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) - One organization is pushing for more diversity in stem related fields. It had an event at Metro Community College in South Omaha, where the focus is on sparking an interest in stem careers.



The event is an effort to help the shortage for stem careers by 2030

Video shows neighbors in South Omaha networking with business reps

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha stem ecosystem, is an organization committed to growing the stem workforce by connecting people in omaha to educational programs.

On Tuesday, it invited community members to "lighting the spark," at Metro Community College in South Omaha.

The event aims to inspire neighbors to pursue stem-related careers.

In a career-fair like style, young professionals met with representatives from businesses in Omaha who have tech opportunities.

The Nebraska Department of Labor predicts stem will have 8,412 job openings by 2030.

Event director Julie Sigmon says events like this can help bring some students into the pipeline.

"After they leave this event, they have those leaders within the community that can help them get into that next step," says Sigmon.

Sigmon says they plan to have more events in the summer.