One year after ICE raid, South Omaha businesses report devastating economic losses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One year after an ICE raid in South Omaha, new data shows how the neighborhood has changed — and local businesses say the economic consequences are still devastating.

After the June 2025 ICE raid at Glenn Valley Foods, the Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce surveyed 40 local businesses about the financial impact over the following year. Some businesses reported losing over half of their usual sales, with some losses reaching up to 90%.

Glenda Santamaria works at Tacos Celaya food truck near 24th and J streets. She says customers prefer to minimize time in public and would much rather place orders over text or phone call.

I asked Santamaria how it feels to see other ICE incidents take place across the U.S.

"Pues, mal," Santamaria said.

In English, "Well, bad."

The chamber of commerce's report found the most common fears among businesses included deportation, racial profiling and lower consumer confidence.

Santamaria sees the upcoming midterm elections as an opportunity to improve life for the Hispanic community. She hopes that the results at the ballot box can eventually lead to a return to normalcy – doing day-to-day activities without fear.

She also expressed hope for broader change.

“Un cambio para todas las personas latinas… los voy a tener algunos estatus y en estos años que viene … arreglarlo … porque se no merecen porque los años que las sirvio el país trabajador,” Santamaria said – or – "A change, a change for all Latino people — to have some status in the coming years. They don't deserve this after all the years of serving the country they work in," Santamaria said.

At the same time, rising operating costs and beef prices are putting additional strain on trucks like Tacos Celaya.

The Nebraska Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is looking for solutions, hoping that local marketing, networking and outreach can keep Hispanic and Latino entrepreneurs afloat through the economic struggle.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.