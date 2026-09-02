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Police identify parents of infant dropped off at South Omaha fire station

opd omaha police west precinct
Wasikowski, Jake
opd omaha police west precinct
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OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police now say that the two people who dropped off an infant at a South Omaha fire station on Friday, claiming to have found her in an alley, are in fact the infant's parents.

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People say they found infant in alley, dropped her off at fire station

Previously, Omaha Police Sgt. Devin Washington told the media that the two people who brought in the baby to the station didn't appear to be the baby's parents.

Investigators say the parents won't be charged because they are protected under safe haven laws.

Nebraska has safe haven laws that allow an infant up to 90 days old to be surrendered at a fire station, police station, hospital, and a handful of other places such as Project Harmony — no questions asked.

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